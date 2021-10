High-quality leather defines a well-made briefcase designed for modern utility with an expandable body and an external panel that attaches to luggage handles. Tumi Tracer(R) is an exclusive, complimentary program that helps reunite lost or stolen bags with their rightful owners using a one-of-a-kind 20-digit number affixed to the bag. Two-way zip closure Top carry handles; adjustable shoulder strap Exterior zip and slip pockets Interior zip and