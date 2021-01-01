LaCrosse Men's Alpha Range 14'' Insulated Waterproof Work Boots, Black

Long days in the field call for the performance and durability of the LaCrosse® Men's Alpha Range work boots. Built with 5mm neoprene to repel water and to lock in warmth, these tall work boots offer complete protection from the cold and wet. A gusset ensures a custom fit around the calves, and Active Fit construction allows easy entry and removal. A fiberglass shank offers lightweight stability, while the rubber outsoles provide grip. FEATURES: Flexible, waterproof neoprene construction 5mm neoprene insulation for lasting warmth in fall and winter weather Flexible shaft can be rolled down to keep you cool in warmer months ZXT rubber is ozone and tear resistant for added protection and durability Durable neoprene gusset custom fits to varying calf sizes Jersey knit liner dries quickly and wicks moisture for total comfort Active Fit features a secure fit that keeps you stable while on the move but comes off with ease Removable polyurethane footbed for added comfort Vulcanized construction ensures the outsole will never split from the upper Fiberglass shank for lightweight support Integrated kick-off plate allows easy, hands-free removal All Arounder outsole sheds muck and mud for reliable, aggressive traction Weight: 4 lbs per pair Height: 14'' Best use: Mud Comfort range: -20° to 60°F