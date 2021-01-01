adidas Men's Alphaskin Compression Shorts, XXL, White

Get more from your workout gear in the adidas® Men’s Alphaskin Compression Shorts. With a snug, tech-fit® construction for a secure fit and feel, and strategic mesh panels for increased breathability, these bottoms are designed to take your base layer collection to the next level. Fit: Compression fit shorts Tight Alphaskin compression fit offers a snug, second-skin like feel Technology: tech-fit® provides a tight, breathable fit and feel Design: Smooth, double knit fabrication delivers superior comfort and performance Elastic waistband for a secure fit around your hips Strategic mesh panels for superior breathability Ergonomic seams deliver unrestricted mobility Longer length for added coverage Badge of Sport logo