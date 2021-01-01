Pearl Izumi Men's Amfib Lite CYC Bib Tight - Medium - Black

Features of the Pearl Izumi Men's Amfib Lite CYC Bib Tight Ultra-soft AmFIB Softshell fabric with membrane protects from wind and water made with recycled material Thermal fleece fabric on the back and lower legs for pedaling comfort and thermal regulation Eliminated zippers at the ankles for improved Fit and comfort PI Dry Technology for permanent water-shedding Performance ELITE Escape 1:1 Chamois with floating top-sheet design reduces friction for all day comfort BioViz reflective elements for low-light visibility