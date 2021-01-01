Icebreaker Men's Anatomica Boxer - XL - Black / Monsoon

The Icebreaker Men's Anatomica Boxer is a Slim-Fit boxer brief made with moisture-wicking, odor-fighting Merino wool. Whether it's hiking mountains or an intense ping pong match, you can count on these to give you the mobility and support necessary to be at your best. Corespun fabric makes these bad boys durable, while the flatlock seams eliminate any worry of chafing. Features of the Icebreaker Men's Anatomica Boxer Closed contour pouch Flatlock seams prevent chafing Corespun fabric for added durability Built with a super-soft, stretchy and Highly durable merino wool blend Odor Resistant