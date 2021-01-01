Smartwool Men's Anchor Line Crew Sock - Large - Black

The Smartwool Men's Anchor Line Crew Sock is an everyday sock that will get you to and from the office. Your toes will be wiggling happy, even when stuck in a meeting thanks to the Virtually Seamless; toe construction. The ultra light cushion allows you to slip in and out of your fancy dress shoes with ease. When time in the office is done, you can relax at home in just your socks, boxers and plain white tee. Features of the Smartwool Men's Anchor Line Crew Sock Virtually Seamless toe for enhanced comfort Supportive arch brace Shred Shield Technology reduces wear from toes Fabric Details 59% Merino Wool, 39% Nylon, 2% Elastane