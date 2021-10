In a subtle black and gray gingham pattern this fine dress shirt by Joseph Abboud completes your dress or dress casual look in comfort and crisp style. This fine shirt is tailored from 100% Egyptian cotton and is woven with natural stretch for the best in comfort and fit. A non-iron finish makes this shirt easy care and provides a long lasting polished look. Regular sizes are Modern Fit. Tall sizes are Modern Fit. Big sizes are Classic Fit.