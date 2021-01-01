The Brandon jean is your everyday denim, worn in and worn out, this is the garment for every occasion. Once again, we have worked with ISKO denim, one of the worlds leading brands in sustainability, to produce a lighter weight 12oz raw denim. We have also added a 1% stretch to the weave to add movement and flexibility. We have pared back some of the details to give the jean a classic 5 pocket style with subtle features including a contrast overlock stitch and an & SONS Suede back patch with branded ident. The Classic Drain-Pipe. The Brandon is a slim leg, with a slight taper and worn on the hips. The denim will gently fade creating subtle shades in heavily worn areas. We are releasing our first edition in Indigo. Try not to wash too often. Wash inside out. Wash at no more than 30c. Do not tumble dry. Men's & sons Brandon Jeans 34in & SONS Trading Co