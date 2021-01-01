Blue&Cream ExclusiveExclusive to Blue&Cream, this FRAME pullover crewneck sweatshirt features a Resident Parking Permit graphic for all the loyal beach-goers out there. To the Hamptons and beyond, rock yours on chilly summer nights or pair it with a swimsuit before you hit the waves. - Color: Black- French terry fabric - Relaxed fit- Parking Permit graphic at the chest- Rib kit crewneck, cuffs and hem- Stitching at the collar - 100% Cotton- Imported- Style #: LMAC0151- Machine wash cold* Model is 6'1 wearing size M | Men's Blue&Cream x FRAME Parking Permit Sweatshirt Sweater in Black, Size Medium