A faux fur lined, hooded parka made with 3-layered 100% recycled polyester that offers full coverage from cold, wind and humidity while ensuring high performance in water resistance and breathability. Equipped with faux fur lined body and hood, a central double slider with a flap enclosed by snap button, a chest pocket enclosed with a zip, two side pockets hidden by a flap with buttons, an internal pocket and a logo on the left sleeve.