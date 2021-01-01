The North Face Men's Apex Flex DryVent Jacket - Medium - Root Brown / TNF Black

The North Face Men's Apex Flex DryVent Jacket is a waterproof Softshell for dry, quiet hikes. The DryVent; 3L shell has a soft exterior and even stretches for easy movement when the rain is falling. Continue through the storm to the next camp. Features of The North Face Men's Apex Flex DryVent Jacket Waterproof, breathable, seam-sealed DryVent™ 3L shell with a soft, stretch-woven face and solid, stretch-knit backer 100% windproof fabric Attached, adjustable hood Stormflap with notch detail covers the center front zip Covered, secure-zip hand pockets with webbing detail Adjustable Velcro cuff tabs with webbing detail Drop-tail hem Heathered fabric available in select colors Standard Fit Fabric Details Solid: 75D x 75D 292 grams / squAre meter DryVent™ 3L - 93% polyester, 7% elastane with durable water-repellent (DWR) finish Heather: 100D x 40D 295 grams / squAre meter 95% polyester, 5% elastane with DWR finish