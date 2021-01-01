The North Face Men's Apex Risor Triclimate Jacket - XXL - TNF Black / TNF Black

The North Face Men's Apex Risor Triclimate Jacket is a versatile 3-in-1 system made for hiking through variable conditions. The outer jacket Features a waterproof DryVent; shell for warding off rain or even a light Snow. The inner jacket is a heavyweight Softshell fleece for warmth and windproof protection. You can wear each piece separately or in tandem depending on the changes in the weather. Features of The North Face Men's Apex Risor Triclimate Jacket Outer Jacket: Standard Fit Waterproof, breathable, seam-sealed DryVent™ 2L shell with taffeta lining 100% Windproof fabric Zip-in-compatible integration with complementary garments from The North Face; Removable, fully adjustable hood Exposed, reverse coil, water-resistant center front and chest pocket zips Covered, secure-zip hand pockets Pit-zip venting Adjustable Velcro; cuff tabs Hem cinch-cord Inner Jacket: Bonded soft shell with knit face provides stretch and comfort 100% Windproof fabric Exposed, VISLON; center front and hand pocket zips Fabric Details Solid outer: 75D x 75D 125 grams / squAre meter DryVent™ 2L -100% Polyester with durable water repellent (DWR) finish Color blocked outer: 160D x 140D 139 grams / squAre meter DryVent™ 2L-100% Nylon with DWR finish Inner: 364 grams / squAre meter WindWall;-100% Polyester bonded knit with DWR finish