From footjoy

FootJoy Men's ARC XT Previous Season Style Golf Shoes, Black, 7.5 XW

$105.24 on sale
($125.00 save 16%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

DURABLE CONSTRUCTION - Soft, easy care synthetic uppers offer a comfortable fit. AUSTIN LAST - Built on the Austin Last, this last offers the fullest rounded toe character, fullest fit across forefoot, standard instep and heel. CUSHIONED FIT - The advanced responsive cushion midsole provides extreme underfoot comfort and heel support. The fit-bed ensures a comfortable underfoot feel by dampening shock while walking. WATERPROOF - FJ warrants that this golf shoe will be waterproof in normal use for one year (U.S. Warranty). GREEN-FRIENDLY TRACTION - The DuraTrax outsole provides lightweight cushioning and performance. Low profile Pulsar cleats by Soft spikes provide stability and support from the moment you step foot onto the course.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com