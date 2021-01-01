From kodiak

KODIAK Men's Argus Sneaker, Leather Brown,8.5 M US

$76.93 on sale
($110.00 save 30%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

CLASSIC MID TOP: Designed for comfort, these men's sneakers are made for your everyday adventures with effortless style and unlimited versatility Rugged, casual, sporty and comfortable—it's the perfect three-season style for everything you do LACE-UP STYLE. Constructed with a premium leather upper, this mid-top shoe hits above the ankle for a classic look. With premium quad-row stitching and hex eyelet detail, these mid-top sneakers are as polished as they are practical LIGHTWEIGHT LINING. This sneaker features a summer-weight cotton lining​​, offering breathable comfort in warmer months DURABLE TREAD. The classic cupsole sneaker design is updated with a flexible rubber outsole for maximum traction KODIAK QUALITY. Our men's collections include sneakers that provide fashion and function, made with quality materials for lasting durability and style, season after season

