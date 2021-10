With a timeless heritage of delighting both men and women, the Birkenstock Arizona EVA is the original classic. Made from light and flexible Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), the sandals are waterproof and shock absorbent, making it the comfortable choice for every day. Birkenstock Arizona EVA features: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) upper, insole, footbed, and outsole provide soft cushioning. Two straps with individual pin buckles let you customize the fit. Waterproof and washable. Made in Germany.