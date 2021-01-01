The North Face Men's Arroyo Flannel Shirt - Large - Kelp Tan Large Half Dome Plaid

The North Face Men's Arroyo Flannel Shirt is a heavyweight long sleeve for fall and winter wear. Cooler weather deserves warmer shirts and this button up is ready to flex its cozy muscles. Constructed with 100%; organic cotton and available in a variety of solids or trusty plaids. Features of The North Face Men's Arroyo Flannel Shirt Standard Fit Heaviest flannel weight for warmth and comfort Features signature TNF plaids Two chest pockets Logo flag label on left side seam Fabric Details 100% organic cotton