The antithesis of an everyday item! Made exclusively for us in small quantities, these Worcestershire made Bridle leather belts won't crack with wear. Great with jeans or trousers alike they really do get better with age. Exclusive to Burrows & Hare Material: 100% English bridle leather Available in sizes 30 - 40 Cast brass fixture Heat stamped Burrows & Hare logo on inner band Men's Artisanal Brown Brass Bridle Leather Belt - Tan 32in Burrows & Hare