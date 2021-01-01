Sleek, Sustainable, Stylish. All is Bright with our simple logo and subtle Christmas sweater - perfect for Winter. A personal favourite of our Origin team, we've made sure the metallic embroidered material is made from a recycled base to match our planet friendly-approach. 85% organic cotton, 15% recycled polyester, 100% not-for-profit. By purchasing this garment you are taking a stand against fast fashion, helping protect our climate and directly helping lift people out of poverty. Thank you for daring to be more. Wash instructions Organic cotton may shrink with washing, because it is not chemically treated. Therefore, always check the label and please note further care instructions: for the first wash, it is best to use cold wash or maximum 30 ° C water temperature use a normal or mild detergent wash inside out wash with similar colours re-shape while damp preferable air dry or tumble dry - low heat can be ironed at medium temperature When washing please consider the environmental impact of the resources used. Men's Artisanal Black Cotton All Is Bright Sustainable Sweatshirt XL Origin Africa