Our limited edition black and white collared shirt with zebra print all over and leopard print boxy chest pockets. A fully sustainable piece made from 100% cotton and has 100% coconut shell buttons on both front pockets which are in a black and white leopard print. The hidden button placket conceals buttons that are made from vegetable protein, so your purchase will be doing our planet good. This stylish, modern fitted and relaxed shirt is an all year round purchase, its light, breezy and comfortable to wear whatever the occasion. In the winter pair it back with a polar neck, jean or trousers and in summer style it back with thee matching Short and bucket Hat. The sleeves are a modern cap sleeve. The internals get better with a Teal piping detail. Model is wearing a medium. Machine Washable Men's Artisanal Black Cotton & White Zebra Print Shirt Small Quillattire