The long sleeve t-shirt by Casa Tasselli is the garment of our 4 Seasons brand that will never leave your wardrobe. Indeed, that you can never help but keep on. Fresh, soft, almost a second skin. Made of an excellent blend of cashmere and cotton that we consider the fifth essence of cashmere, it has an extraordinary elasticity and thermoregulation capacity. A fiber made to last beyond the season. You can use it alone, in the privacy of your home, in bed or for a relaxing day. Under a soft cardigan to warmly caress your skin in the middle of winter and under a tailored jacket in mid-season. Reuse it for the whole summer with shorts! Match it now with our Cosimo Cardigan! CASHMERE CARE Washing: In water, up to 30°C In the washing machine, using the program suitable for wool Frequent washing Reverse wash Use a neutral and natural detergent Do not wring Drying: Spread out flat and do not hang Do not expose to direct sunlight Ironing: At low temperatures Reverse ironing Using steam is enough Keep your garment as fresh as purchased. Store it in a dry place and use a good anti-moth. Men's Artisanal Grey Cotton Cashmere Long Sleeves T-Shirt Large Tasselli Cashmere