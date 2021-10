Your pride hides a romantic heart underneath. The color of this slipper is a turquoise green combined with darker turquoise green. Flabelus are very easy to clean, they just need to be washed with a little brush under cold water. All materials are water friendly, including velvet. External shoe is made of 100% natural canvas. Sole is recycled bicycle tires Inner shoe is 100% recycled cotton Men's Artisanal Green Cotton Darcy Slipper Shoes 10 UK Flabelus