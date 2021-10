A collarless, soft V-neck jacket with elbow patches, D shaped boxed pockets that continue towards the side-back for smaller rear pockets. Handmade sustainably in PETA approved cruelty-free cotton moleskin fabric that is beautifully soft and feels like suede, the Dilacio4 jacket plants 4 trees when bought by you. 100% Organic cotton. Machine wash on low/cold temperature and line dry. Men's Artisanal White Cotton Dilacio4 Jacket - Moleskin XL LaneFortyfive