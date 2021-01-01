Soft jersey brief made from bamboo yarn. This pack contains 5 pairs. Manufacturing: East Yorkshire, England. This product is manufactured with care and transparency using solar energy and the highest quality fabrications by a fairly paid, skilled craftsman. Although all garments differ, why not try: washing less regularly, hand washing or wash colder (we recommend washing at 30 degrees), using earth friendly/concentrated detergents, hang out to dry and reduce ironing. Black and white fabrication: 95% organic bamboo, 5% elastane. Grey fabrication: 46% organic bamboo, 46% organic cotton, 8% elastane. Grown, knitted & dyed in Turkey from organic bamboo yarns according to OEKO-TEX criteria. Men's Artisanal White Cotton Mixed Organic Bamboo Jersey Brief - Pack Of 5 Small Rozenbroek