Straight fitting military style jacket with buttoned cuffs, 4 flapped pockets, and a regular arrow collar. Perfect to wear over a jumper or one of LaneFortyfive's matching waistcoat, in conjunction with matching trousers for a 3-piece ensemble. 100% Organic cotton. Machine wash on low/cold temperature and line dry. Men's Artisanal Orange Cotton Sarge Jacket - Rust Corduroy Small LaneFortyfive