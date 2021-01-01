Natural horn underscores the sleek strength of a Tahitian pearl and kyanite pair. Combined with kyanite's balancing properties, the iridescent pearl's history as a stone of royal power comes into sharp focus. Tahitian pearl and kyanite ox horn stretch bracelet. We believe jewelry is meant to be worn every day, and pieces are made to last. We do recommend taking off your jewelry when swimming, showering, gardening, doing contact sports, seriously messy cooking, and moving heavy objects. Avoid exposing jewelry to shampoo or other beauty care products like hair spray, hair dyes, spray tan, lotions or perfumes. To clean your natural gemstones, simply wipe them clean with a soft dry cloth. Do not immerse in harsh chemicals, or use ultrasonic cleaners. Always remove your jewelry before using any product that contains bleach, denatured alcohol, turpentine, acetone or ammonia. These can cause gold and other metals to breakdown leaving the metal irreparably damaged. Store your jewelry in a safe place like a pouch, box or lined jewelry case. With a little care, your Mickey Lynn will remain as beautiful as the day we made it! Men's Artisanal Gold Kyanite Port Bracelet Mickey Lynn