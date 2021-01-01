2 years later: In observance of the two year anniversary of the first official collaboration between MANDEM Footwear and streetwear brand Bluntflip, we present the first-ever MANDEM Pro Retro. Draped in Bluntflip's obscure "Cosmic" rendition of their signature pattern, the Pro Retro SE delivers nostalgic style with essential materials and flexible cushioning. Signature MANDEM details and abstract design combine for the ultimate fusion of style and comfort. Shown: Cosmic/Bluntflip/White The MANDEM Pro Retro SE Bluntflip collaborative sneaker features a round toe, lace-up front fastening, imported European EVA flat rubber outsole, vegan leather composition, and Bluntflip's signature graphic print throughout. Soft branded insole for added comfort is included, alongside breathable lining. Men's Artisanal Leather Pro Retro Se Bluntflip Cosmic Shoes 6 UK MANDEM