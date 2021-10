M504 from our collection 'm i t t i' inspired by clay and soil elements is a linen over-shirt with an asymmetrical collar and abstract placket. Internal chest pockets. Asymmetrical left, right, and rear lengths. Buttoned tail. Wrist-lengthed sleeves. Handmade sustainably in organic heavy linen, the M511 jacket plants 4 trees when bought by you. 100% Organic linen. Hand/ machine wash on low/cold temperature and line dry. Men's Artisanal Black Linen M504 Men'2 Overshirt Small LaneFortyfive