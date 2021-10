Pantaloni1 is a high-waisted and generous trousers with single inward pleated front, buttoned fly, tapered leg and turned-up cuff. Twin button fastening at the front along with matching linen belt to fasten. Handmade sustainably in organic linen, the Pantaloni1 trousers plant 4 trees when bought by you. 100% Organic linen. Machine wash on low/cold temperature and line dry. Men's Artisanal Brown Linen Pantaloni1 Trousers - Irish Striped 30in LaneFortyfive