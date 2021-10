The third official collaboration between MANDEM Footwear and streetwear brand Bluntflip for the Spring/Summer 2021 collection. Draped in Bluntflip's "Scale" signature pattern, the Pro SE delivers nostalgic style with essential materials and flexible cushioning. Signature MANDEM details and abstract design combine for the ultimate fusion of style and comfort. Hand clean only Shown: Pale Blue/Scale/White Men's Artisanal Blue Pro Se Bluntflip - Scale Shoes 10 UK MANDEM