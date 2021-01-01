From latelita

Men's Artisanal Silver Stainless Steel Watch Movement Cufflink LATELITA

$106.00
In stock
Buy at wolf&badgerus

Description

Playful and modern, these brushed metal cufflinks have a working watch movement motif. They are made by the power of science and imagination, they are more than a pair of cufflinks. Once you put the georgous cufflinks on the shirt, you will see the unique style. A smart finishing touch these cufflinks are a discreet yet distinctive accessory for your tailored ensembles. The epitome of understated refinement, pair with crisp white shirts to complete a classic formal aesthetic. Perfect accessory for black tie and formal occasions, wedding jewellery and office attire Materials: Stainless steel Packaging: These impeccably-worked accessories come supplied in their own presentation box, making them an ideal gift. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Men's Artisanal Silver Stainless Steel Watch Movement Cufflink LATELITA

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com