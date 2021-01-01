Nothing is more trendy than a cardigan for a gentleman. Perfect for mid-season or in the winter under a jacket. Essential, forever. CASHMERE CARE Washing: In water, up to 30°C In the washing machine, using the program suitable for wool Frequent washing Reverse wash Use a neutral and natural detergent Do not wring Drying: Spread out flat and do not hang Do not expose to direct sunlight Ironing: At low temperatures Reverse ironing Using steam is enough Keep your garment as fresh as purchased. Store it in a dry place and use a good anti-moth. Men's Artisanal Grey Wool Cashmere Cardigan Medium Tasselli Cashmere