Musta4 coat from the 'Darker than' collection is a collarless and buttonless, generous round neck robe-styled coat with string fastening and slit pockets at the front. Contrasting piped edges on cuffs and hems. Wide cuffs and droopy shoulders. Handmade sustainably in organic materials, Musta4 coat plants 6 trees when bought by you, and is packed in plastic free recycled/recyclable packaging. 100% wool. Dry-clean/ Gentle hand wash in cold water using woolmark recommended neutral or mild detergent. Lay flat to dry. Men's Artisanal Green Wool Musta4 Coat - Melton 44in LaneFortyfive