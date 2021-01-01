Straight fitting military style jacket with buttoned cuffs, 4 flapped pockets, and a regular arrow collar, and a tie-belt cinch at the back. Perfect to wear over a jumper or one of LaneFortyfive's matching waistcoat, in conjunction with matching trousers for a 3-piece ensemble. Handmade sustainably in 100%wool, this garment plants 4 trees. 100% wool. Dry-clean/ Gentle hand wash in cold water using woolmark recommended neutral or mild detergent. Lay flat to dry. Men's Artisanal Brown Wool Sarge Jacket - French Broucle Tweed Small LaneFortyfive