Men's Athletic Pants Active Pockets Track Joggers Cargo Sweatpants 32 Gray

Basic solid color, mid-rise waist, elastic/drawstring waist, two side cargo flap patch pockets, elastic cuffs. A comfortable take on vintage cargo sweatpants, these multi-pocketed joggers have a relaxed fit for a stylish choice on a casual day. Our drawstring trousers is easy to wear for every kind of event, such as gym, lounge at home, school, weekend, joggers. Cargos best go with lightweight t-shirts, or even basic tank top. Contact us if you have any questions on sizing. Machine wash cold inside out.