Champion Men's Athletics Classic Jersey Long-Sleeve Tee, C Logo Oxford Grey 2XL

YOU MAY NEVER WANT TO WEAR ANOTHER TEE This is the essential men's long-sleeve tee every guy needs in their line-up, it layers well yet is hefty enough to wear solo. We started with the basics and ended with a better built tee that you can't beat for the price. Part of our Champion Made initiative, eco-friendly Long-Sleeve Jersey Tee is made with traceable U.S. grown cotton and requires 2-5 times less water. We use ring spun cotton for a softer feel and a higher stitch count for durability. Comes standard with a classic men's fit, that's made to fit everyone. It'll be your new go-to tee with reinforced shoulder seams, set-on ribbed neck and cuffs and soft back neck tape for no distractions. Our iconic embroidered C logo completes the authentic sport style.