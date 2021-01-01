Champion Men's Athletics Classic Jersey Tee, Madras Plaid C Logo (Front & Back) Mache Blue M

MADRAS PLAID LOGO FOR WEST COAST PREP SPORT STYLE Levels up your tee rotation with logos on the front and back inspired by summer's favorite madras plaid. Men's Classic Jersey Tee layers well, yet is hefty enough to wear solo. We use ring spun cotton for a softer feel and a higher stitch count for durability. Comes standard with a men's unisex fit, that's made to fit everyone. It'll be your new go-to tee with reinforced shoulder seams and soft back neck tape for no distractions. It's made with traceable U.S. grown cotton and requires 2-5 times less water.