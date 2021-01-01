Champion Men's Athletics Classic Jersey Tee, Mini C Script Logo White L

THE CLASSIC COTTON TEE YOU'LL WANT TO LIVE IN A better-built tee mixes with mini C logos for a look that ready for game time or prime time. The Men's Classic Jersey tee is hefty enough to wear on its own, but layers well with your hoodies and jackets to chase the chill. We use ring spun cotton for a softer feel and a higher stitch count for durability. Comes standard with a men's unisex fit, that's made to fit everyone. Attention to detail includes reinforced shoulder seams and soft back neck tape for no irritation. It's made with traceable U.S. grown cotton and requires 2-5 times less water. Our iconic script logo with a pop of signature style completes the authentic sport look.