Champion Men's Athletics Powerblend Fleece Shorts, C Logo, 10" Shield Blue M

SPORTY FLEECE SHORTS BIG ON COMFORT We took everything you love about your favorite sweatpants and made these year-round, midweight fleece shorts that won't weigh you down. Cotton-rich fleece resists pilling, shrinkage and is made with extra stitch details for durability. The elastic waistband and inner drawcord give you plenty of fit flexibility, and the soft, brushed interior feels great whether you're at the gym or kicking back on the weekend. Made with a longer, 10-inch length and cut-off hem for a retro vibe. Roomy side pockets to hold your phone and ID. Part of our Champion Made initiative, Powerblend fleece is made with traceable U.S. grown cotton-it's some of the most responsibly produced cotton you'll find in the world and requires 2-5 times less water. Even better, we use up to 10% recycled polyester fibers which keeps plastic bottles out of landfills.