Russell Mens Authentic Full Zip Sweatshirt Jacket (White) - M - Also in: L, XL, 2XL, XS, 3XL

Straighter cut for a modern look. - Self fabric cadet collar with dyed to match herringbone back neck tape. - Set in sleeves and front-facing shoulder seams. - YKK antique silver metal covered zip. - Self-fabric front welt pockets. - Washing Instructions Suitable for 40C wash and low temperature tumble dry. - Fabric 80% Combed ringspun cotton, 20% Polyester. - XS - 34/36, S - 36/38, M - 38/40, L - 40/42, XL - 42/44, 2XL - 44/46, 3XL - 46/48, 4XL - 48/50 (4XL only available in Black and French Navy). - Gender: Men