Russell Mens Authentic Hooded Sweatshirt / Hoodie (Bright Royal) - XXL - Also in: M, 3XL, S

Ultra contemporary hooded sweat in premium 3 layer fabric for a fuller, more substantial and luxurious hand feel. - Coverseamed armholes, cuffs and hem. - Coverseam around hood. - Herringbone neck tape. - Flat, chunky drawcords. - MP3 access. - Buttonhole eyelets. - Front facing shoulder seams. - Premium finishing. - Suitable for 40° wash and tumble dry. - Weight: 280g/m². - Fabric: 80% combed ring-spun cotton 20% polyester. - RUSSELL COLLECTION - a variety of Mens and Womens corporatewear in a wide range of styles, colors and sizes. - Gender: Men