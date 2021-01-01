Russell Mens Authentic Melange Hoodie (Carbon Melange) - XXL - Also in: XL, XS, 3XL, S, M, L

Drop shoulder style. - Brushed back fleece. - 100% cotton outer layer. - Straight modern cut. - Double layer hood with flat chunky drawcord. - Herringbone taped neck. - Locker patch. - Offset shoulder seams. - Front pouch pocket. - Headphone access. - Elastane ribbed cuffs and hem. - Coverseamed armholes, cuffs and hem. - Unbranded size label. - WRAP Certified Production. - 75% combed ringspun cotton/21% polyester/4% viscose. - To fit chest: XS - 34/36, S - 36/38, M - 38/40, L - 40/42, XL - 42/44, 2XL - 44/46, 3XL - 46/48. - Gender: Men