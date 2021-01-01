Marmot Men's Avant Featherless Hoody - Small - Arctic Navy

The Marmot Men's Avant Featherless Hoody is an insulated jacket for exploring in cool to cold weather. With no bulk and less weight, this hooded jacket allows you to stay warm or pack warmth away in your pack without adding unwanted extras. The 3M; Thinsulate; Recycled Featherless Insulation may feel like 700 fill power down, but it's synthetic, which allows it to also perform when wet. Go ahead, hike further through fall and spring. Features of the Marmot Men's Avant Featherless Hoody Attached hood with elastic binding Zippered hand pockets Zippered chest pocket Elastic bound cuffs Inside zip stuff sack pocket Elastic drawcord hem Angel-Wing Movement™