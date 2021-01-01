Men's Awaken Tumi [ 08:00 Gmt ] Fragrance

Tumi Awaken Tumi [ 08:00 Gmt ] Fragrance. Awaken TUMI is designed for the global citizen; whose non-stop connected life is rhythmed by the precision of Greenwich Mean Time. AWAKEN [ 08:00 GMT ] is the energizing accessory to boost his day, whenever and wherever. It is refreshing, revitalizing, and stimulating. Created with ingredients from around the world, and from every time zone, this fougère citrus woody fragrance exposes the confident, modern essence of the man who wears it. Awaken reveals a fresh green citrus top note of Italian bergamot, grapefruit, and coriander, while a pulsing heart of clary sage, fir needles, and cypress embody individuality. A contrasted dry down of olibanum, patchouli, and cedarwood lends craftsmanship and modernity. The fragrance was developed with an extreme concentration level and features a patented anti-habituation technology that is ultra-long lasting.