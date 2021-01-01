Awearness Kenneth Cole Men's AWEAR-TECH Blue Slim Fit Dress Shirt - Size: 15 34/35

You'll not only look great in this dress shirt but also feel good all day thanks to its special performance fabric. Made with AWEAR-TECH 37.5 technology this non-iron cotton-blend shirt features fabric that is triggered by your body temperature to either warm or cool itself depending on the situation. The active particles permanently embedded in the yarn capture heat from your body's infrared energy to speed evaporation and cool itself if there is moisture vapor (sweat) present or retain that heat to keep you warm when no moisture is present.