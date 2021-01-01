The North Face Men's Back-To-Berkeley III Textile Waterproof Boots, Green

Design: Upper is a combination of waterproof suede and ballistic nylon Iconic suede-padded collar provides additional ankle support and comfort Rustproof metal hardware In-Shoe Comfort: OrthoLite® sockliner Single-density, molded-EVA midsole Durability & Traction: DryVent™ waterproof membrane helps your feet stay dry on your adventures Compression-molded TPU heel clip provides added stability Additional Details: Bio-based EVA material is 49% sugarcane-derived Outsoles are made with up to 20% recycled rubber Approx. weight (½ pair) : 17.55 oz