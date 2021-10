Features of the Sperry Men's Bahama II Boat Washed Shoe Relaxed, breathable canvas Uppers Lightweight, flexible vulcanized construction with secure bonding between Upper and Outsole Removable full-length molded PU Footbed for all-day comfort 360° Lacing system with rustproof eyelets for a secure, comfortable Fit Non-marking rubber Outsoles with molded wave-siping for superior wet/dry traction