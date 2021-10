The Inov8 Men's BAre-XF 210 V2 Shoe is a bArefoot shoe for training. Stay close to the ground and feel free to ditch the socks with the 3mm power Footbed. A 0mm drop allows for a natural and responsive feel underfoot. Whether you're getting a jog in, lifting or other this versatile shoe is lightweight and comfortable for the session. Features of the Inov8 Men's BAre-XF 210 V2 Shoe Lightweight natural Fit Flexibility Outstanding grip Durability and protection for rope climbs Zero drop stability