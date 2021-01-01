ColdPruf Men's Basic Base Layer Leggings, Medium, Black

The ColdPruf® Men’s Basic Base Layer Leggings provide next to skin protection against the elements. These base layer pants trap air between layers to create a barrier of warmth. Flat seams eliminate chafing and the comfort waistband won’t dig into you and cause discomfort. Front and back gussets provide a superior fit and the ribbed cuffs ensure no snow or moisture can penetrate. FEATURES: ColdPruf base layer pants 2-layer engineering Traps air between layers to create barrier of warmth Tagless design and flat seams for itch and chafe free wear Ribbed cuffs for added protection Comfort waistband Gussets and front and back rise for ultimate in comfort and fit Fabric Weight: 5.25 oz. Fabric: 60% combed ring spun cotton, 40% polyester Style: 90B