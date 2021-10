Wondering about sizing? We recommend buying boots a half size down from your sneaker size. So if you’re a sneaker size 11 order a size 10.5 Premium leather uppers Seam-sealed construction is guaranteed waterproof 400 grams of PrimaLoft insulation Covered by the Timberland Limited Warranty. For complete terms, limitations, and instructions on how to make a warranty claim, please visit the Timberland website.