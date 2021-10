Features of the Mountain Hardwear Men's Basin Pull-On Pant PFC-free DWR finish repels water Full elastic waist with adjustable internal drawcord Two hand pockets Drop in back pockets Single secure zip pocket at back right Articulated knees for ample mobility Straight leg design Embroidered logo at back right hip Printed nut logo at lower back right leg Fabric Details Nylon Stretch Cottontouch Plain Weave (94% Nylon, 6% Elastane)